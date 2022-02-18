Kanye West vs Kim Kadarshian, whose team are you in?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are among the most highly evaluated celebrities alive today. I am sure most of you are aware of their tiff post-divorce. Kanye has been ringing the audience's bell for the past few days as if the audience is the judge in Kanye's court hearing and we will convince Kim or punish her for abandoning him at this point of his life. I don't think that Kim Kadarshian should come back in Kanye's life since his Bipolar outburst is very public and embarrassing. I am aware that the man just wants his family back but this is not how it works right.