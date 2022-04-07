Kanye West's producer Mike Dean throws shade at BTS

After the Grammys, the official twitter account of Grammys tweeted "Name a group smoother than BTS. We dare you." to this mike replied "Anyone".

he received backlash right away, not just from armys but also from a few well-known people.

He even went into a full-on heated argument was Twitter users who defended BTS.

Later he apologised but his apology didn't seem genuine and many called his behaviour childish and very similar to Kanye's.

He has won multiple Grammys and this behaviour was really unexpected for him. Even the producer of BigHit (docskim) who used to look up to Mike has left a message of disappointment.

Source: Nextshark

