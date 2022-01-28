Kapil Sharma spent 9 lakhs just because of Twitter trolling!

Kapil Sharma India's biggest comedian is finally having his own standup comedy on the Netflix platform. Kapil Sharma posted a video where he jokingly says that he has leaked this video and Netflix doesn't know about this! In the video, Kapil Sharma talks about how he went through the tweet scenario!

It is actually very overwhelming as after Ellen it's Kapil Sharma who got to have his own standup comedy episode on Netflix! It's a piece of great news for Indians! The show Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet is releasing on 28th January 2022!