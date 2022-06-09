KARA Surprise Fans On 'KAMILIA Day' With 15th Anniversary Reunion Pictures

Yet another 2nd Gen group have reunited in 2022!









On June 11, which is also 'KAMILIA Day,' KARA members Gyuri, Seungyeon, Nicole, Jiyoung and Youngji surprised fans by sharing photos taken for the group's 15th anniversary.









Tagging each of her fellow KARA members on Instagram, including the late member Hara, Gyuri wrote, "In light of KARA's 15th anniversary, we all gathered together and held a celebration :) It was the first time ever that all of us who promoted together with the name KARA talked, laughed, smiled, and celebrated the group's anniversary, while embracing those past feelings which have now subsided. I've gained hope that we can become happier. Once again, I want to celebrate KAMILIA Day and KARA's 15th anniversary. Thank and love you, always."









This also is first time members Nicole, Jiyoung, and Youngji were seen together in the group. Youngji joined KARA in 2014, some time after Nicole and Jiyoung departed from the group to pursue solo activities.









Earlier today, many fans were thrilled to see that Youngji, Nicole and Jiyoung had started following one another on Instagram!