KARA In Talks For 15th Debut Anniversary Reunion Comeback

We might get a KARA reunion comeback soon!









On June 14, according to multiple industry representatives, the KARA members gathered together to discuss various possibilities including the release of a digital single and promotional activities. DSP Media will reportedly cooperate with their holding company RBW for the project.









One industry representative shared, "I heard that they met frequently for discussion. This time, the members once again discussed amongst themselves." Another representative remarked, "The members have great affection for KARA, and they really appear to want to do a one-time event to celebrate the meaningful 15th anniversary."









In response to the report, a representative of DSP Media shared that KARA's activities are currently under discussion and nothing has been confirmed.









Meanwhile, Park Gyuri, Han Seung-Yeon, Nicole, Kang Ji-Young and Heo Young-Ji shared updated group pictures via Instagram to celebrate the group's 15th debut anniversary.