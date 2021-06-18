Is Karan Arjun the cause of Shah Rukh Khan - Ajay Devgn rivalry and not Shah Rukh's friendship with Kajol?

We all have heard rumours about Ajay Devgn's bittersweet rivalry with Shah Rukh Khan. Many believe that the main reason behind this is Shah Rukh Khan's closeness with Ajay's wife, Kajol. The two are amongst the most celebrated onscreen couples- thanks to Karan Johar. However, it seems that the roots of this tiff lie in the making if Rakesh Roshan's 1995 film- Karan Arjun. As per reports, Ajay's father Veeru was approached to direct action sequences for the film. In addition, even Ajay was approached to play Karan, role later signed by Salman. Veeru Devgn had to leave this work mid-way due to issue over dates. On the other hand, Ajay wished to play the character of Arjun, which was already offered to SRK. Some say, King Khan had not liked the script but signed it after trusting Roshan. Ajay might have felt that Arjun was a better character as it was being offered to SRK and thus was fixed on having a role swap. The actors had a discussion on this issue with the director and mutually decided to sign out of the film. Just a month later, Devgn found that SRK was still doing the film and felt that he had no serious intentions of leaving it. Veeru later made the film Vijaypath with his son, Ajay and Roshan believed that the film had similar action sequences as his film Karan Arjun. Anyway, after facing various hurdles Karan Arjun emerged as a hit! So is this the actual cause of fallout between SRK and Devgn?