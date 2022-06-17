Is Karan Johar acting cupid between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan?

The rumours of Kartik and Sara rekindling are increasing day by day and we may have just gotten proof of the fact that the couple are at least on happy terms with each other.

Yesterday at Pinkvilla Style Icon awards, both of them were seen posing together, chatting and laughing and really enjoying each other's company. While the breakup rumours of the couple was making headlines back in 2020, their patching up rumours are making headlines too.

The couple started dating soon after Sara announced her crush on Karan Johar's Koffee couch and the director-producer played the role of cupid for the couple and now again rumours are that he is the one who has helped them rekindle their relationship.





What do you think? Are they back together or have they moved on?