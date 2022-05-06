Karan Johar and his obsession with parties

Karan Johar is all set to host a star-studded bash on the occasion of his 50th birthday on May 25th this year. The filmmaker has planned to invite the who's who of Bollywood for the grand do.





The theme of Karan's star-studded party is black and bling. All the directors who have worked under Dharma Productions will be present. The filmmaker has also invited Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to his birthday bash. Besides them, power couples Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone are likely to mark their presence, a report in IndiaToday.in stated.