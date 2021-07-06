Karan Johar announced Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the year Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham clocks 20 years?

Karan Johar has made an announcement on his social media handles across Twitter and Instagram. In 2022, we'll be seeing him back with the brand of films he's most known for: romcoms with a hint of family drama. And starring in it is none other than Gully Boy fame Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The 2000s were KJo's peak years with movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham gracing the screens. This new film is reported to bring back Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

Karan's move to announce his directorial comeback today has so many hints! Not only is this the year K3G turns 20, but it's also Ranveer Singh's birthday. Talk about having a strategic timing.

Forget Brahmastra or Takht, it's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that will generate the most buzz and bring Karan into the chapter he needs in Bollywood. There's been a dearth of family dramas, and with how iconic his previous ventures have been, are we looking at a new era in Bollywood?