Karan Johar announces his upcoming movie Selfie!

Today we saw Akshay Kumar posting a lot of selfies on his Instagram account and we all thought maybe today he is in the mood of posting photos for his fans and maybe having some insta time! Not only that but we also saw him posing with Emraan Hashmi that's when we thought that something is fishy, and we all were correct!

After a while, Akshay Kumar with Emraan Hashmi and Karan Johar announced their upcoming film SELFIE! We will get to see a new pair of bromance in the industry and I think it is gonna be worth seeing two amazing actors and that too in a Karan Johar film!