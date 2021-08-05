Karan Johar confirms new season of Koffee With Karan on Instagram but can Bollywood handle more Controversies?

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan known for causing the biggest controversies in the entertainment industry will be making a comeback on Hotstar in 2022. From Kangana Ranaut’s ‘flag bearer of nepotism’ statement to Salman Khan’s ‘I am a virgin’ statement, KWK has given Bollywood fans a lot of tea. The show has not only caused harm to Bollywood celebrities but also to a lot of famous Indian celebrities from different fields. Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s controversy which got them suspended by BCCI is the perfect example for it. Even if one doesn’t like Karan Johar, they can’t deny that watching his show is their guilty pleasure.

KWK works because it spills tea, it has good TRP because people like gossip and the show will just get boring if Karan doesn’t get crazy and wild answers from his guests. However, s much as we are excited for KWK, do you think Bollywood can handle more controversies right now? With everything that went down in 2020 and the Raj Kundra controversy now, is it wise to create more drama in Bollywood?