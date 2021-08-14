Karan Johar created stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, shouldn't Bollywood fans be grateful?

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar is one of the most controversial Bollywood celebrities. Recently, the director’s mother sent an emotional message to Johar on the singing reality show, Indian Idol 12, which made him break down. Hiroo Johar is heard saying, “He’s created stars, I couldn’t be prouder of him”. She also said, “he has taken Dharma Productions ahead that today he is a director, producer and also created several filmmakers and stars”. Don’t you agree?

Other than the successful actors launched by him like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, he has also made several iconic movies which turned stars into mega-stars and super-stars. One such example will be Shah Rukh Khan. Today, the actor is known as the ‘King Of Romance’. Let me ask you a question, which movie made him the ‘king of romance’?Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Na Ho must have definitely crossed your mind while answering this question. We got the most iconic and loved duo on-screen, i.e, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan because of Karan Johar.

Shouldn’t Bollywood fans be grateful for Karan Johar instead of always criticising him? Do you agree that Karan Johar has created stars?

