Karan Johar deserves more appreciation, why is he still being trolled?

Is he gay or isn't he? Karan Johar may have finally answered that question. In a forthcoming biography, 'The Unsuitable Boy', the filmmaker has come out candidly on matters of sex and sexual orientation, just stopping short of a bold admission. 'Everybody knows what my sexual orientation is. I don't need to scream it out. If I need to spell it out, I won't only because I live in a country where I could possibly be jailed for saying this. Which is why I Karan Johar will not say the three words that possibly everybody knows about me,' he says.





It is so ridiculous to see that even now he is being trolled because of his gender.





