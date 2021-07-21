From Karan Johar to Ekta Kapoor, meet the single parents of Bollywood

Single father/mother is something our society still hasn't adjusted. But slowly and gradually things are changing and some big names in Bollywood are a part of that change. Here is a list of celebs who are single parents.





Ekta Kapoor - The head honcho of Balaji Telefilms, Ekta welcomed her son Ravie in January 2019. She had stored her eggs when she was 36.





Karan Johar - Kjo is one of those celebs who has defied this notion that marriage and parenthood go hand in hand. He became the father of two kids, Roohi and Yash through surrogacy.





Rahul Bose - He adopted six children from a charity institution in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Rahul is also into the education of underprivileged children.





Sushmita Sen - Sushmita adopted Renee when she was 24. She adopted her second daughter Alisah in 2010. Renee is an actress now and did a short film in 2020.