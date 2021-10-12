Karan Johar eyeing to make another biopic for Janhvi Kapoor?

On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor attended the felicitation ceremony for the Paralympians for their outstanding performance at Tokyo Olympics. And she was so very impressed to hear their inspiring stories that as the event ended Janhvi Kapoor had convinced herself to do another biopic based on the life of mountain climber Arunima Sinha, "I have met Arunima Sinha and her story is very inspiring. I would love to play her on screen," she said.

And who better to produce the film than her mentor and Godfather in the film industry, Karan Johar? After the massive success of Shershaah, Karan has reportedly purchased the rights of two more biopics, the work on both of them is underway. And this could now be the latest edition to Dharma sponsored biopics.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has been lucky that in a very short span she already has a good biopic in her kitty - Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl, which received mixed response from the audiences. And now it looks like this young diva is all set to make another character come alive on screen. Comments?