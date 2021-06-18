Is Karan Johar Making A Typical Bollywood Rom-Com Titled ‘Prem Kahani’ With Ranveer-Alia To Save His Career?

Karan Johar, the owner of Dharma Productions, is not th`e most loved celebrity of Bollywood right now. With tags like ‘flag bearer of nepotism’ and movies like ‘Kalank’ and ‘Student Of The Year 2,' his reputation has been highly damaged. However, it was not always like this. KJo was actually one of the most respected writer, director and producer of Bollywood. He had an extremely positive image as he was making blockbuster family movies,

Karan Johar’s forte is typical romantic Bollywood movies with extravagant locations, over the top characters, trendsetting fashion and the most important, evergreen songs. Somewhere along his journey in Bollywood, Karan Johar and his movies lost their spark.

It looks like Karan Johar has finally realised his shortcomings and is planning to go back to his original forte of desi rom-coms with Alia Bhat and Ranveer Singh. The film is titled Prem Kahani and will be Kjo’s return to direction after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. This will also be the second collaboration of Ranveer-Alia after their successful movie, Gully Boy. According to some reports, this movie will remind the audience of the good old times when romantic movies were light-hearted and full of romance and emotions.

Do you think Karan Johar is going back to his forte of love stories to save his reputation and career? Will Prem Khan starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt save Karan Johar’s career? Is it a good idea to create more light-hearted romantic movies like Kuch Kuch Hota hai in today’s scenario?