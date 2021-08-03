Karan Johar is mocked for launching star kids and Salman Khan is blamed for launching outsiders who fail?

So what do we as an audience want? There's countless allegations on Karan Johar for nepotism and favouritism. Him backing Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday has been called out many times. He has faced immense backlash for creating an atmosphere that is not welcoming towards outsiders, and trolling never seems to leave him.

At the same time, Salman Khan has donned the shoes of a godfather to a mixed bag of star kids and outsider talent. Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha might be insiders, but Salman has also guided Bhoomika Chawla. He is also at the end of jokes that whoever he launches fails to make it big in Bollywood.

Either ways, they've invited trolling and hate. Then, what really works in the industry for the audience?