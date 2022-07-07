Is Karan Johar planning a remake for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Janhvi Kapoor?

My first thought when I came to know that Karan is planning a remake for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was wait what?!?!?! I think for everyone this movie holds a special place in your heart. During the promotions for Koffee With Karan season 7, a leading media house got a chance to interact with Karan. During the segment, rapid-fire, Karan was asked, "Final question. If there was a remake of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' who would you cast in it today? Please do not say, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani and Kajol.... and who would play what?" and Karan responded, "I would say Ranveer, Alia, and Janhvi. Alia would play Kajol's role, Janhvi would play the hottie role - Rani, from college and Ranveer, would be Shah Rukh." Is it only me who thinks that no one can replace what Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherji have done? I don't think Karan should even think about doing a remake of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, what do you guys think?