Karan Johar To Shelve 'Takht' Due To Present Day Controversies?

Karan Johar’s much anticipated film, Takht which was said to be a multi-starrer is replaced by his new directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is a zany comic take on love and romance starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

However, rumours have plagued ‘Takht’ since the very beginning. With no comment or news from Karan Johar and team regarding the film, whispers are surfacing that the film has been shelved due to the high production cost of other Dharma films like Brahmastra. Also adding to the fact that Takht is based on Mughal history, the current political climate is volatile and you never know when things can get ugly. We still have no official confirmation but sources say that the film has surely been delayed and will be revived after a couple of years. We’re guessing that it won’t take much time for Takht to be a thing of the past. What are your views on this decision?