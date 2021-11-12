Is Karan Johar taking credits for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding?

We all know where is all started. Katrina Kaif, on Koffee with Karan said she might look good together with Vicky Kaushal and Vicky was smitten by this answer. I believe it might be Karan Johar who would have set them up together and now that their wedding rumours are flying around it is also being said that Karan Johar will be a very special guest in their wedding as he is taking the credits of bringing them together. What do you think about this?