I love the fact that Karan Johar always tries new things. I recently loved him as a host on Bigg Boss OTT and now I read that he will be doing stand up comedy in Amazon Prime's hit One Mic Stand, season 2. Before this Tapsee Pannu and Richa Chaddha were a part of this and now Karan Johar will try his hand at it. We will also see Sunny Leone and Rapper Raftar in this season. Will he nail this?