Is Karan Johar trying to start Kardashian-Jenner culture in Bollywood by introducing similar-looking faces without having anything to offer?

In the early 2000s, Kim Kardashian rose to fame through hard work and smart PR, later Kendall, Khloe, Kylie, and Kourtney rose to fame. Now western media is all about them since then. Do you think Karan Johar is trying to step into Kris Jenner’s marketing shoes and is launching star kids back to back thinking they might do just as well as Kadarshian-Jenner?





Last year Karan Johar launched Fabulous lives of Bollywood wives which was a copy version of Keeping with Kardashians. It turned out to be a big-time mockery between the audience as nobody was interested to know what these non-famous wives of Bollywood do in their past time. It seems that Karan Johar is hell-bent on Making Bollywood a place where a certain number of people misuse power and privilege.