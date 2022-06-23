Karan Johar will charge Rs 2 crore per-episode for Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan is back with its season 7. The new season is all set to premiere on 7th July only on Disney + Hotstar. Fans are excited for the new season because ever since the previous season was aired a LOT has happened in Bollywood. Karan Johar has been promoting the new season through his social media handles. If reports are to be believed Karan Johar is going to charge Rs. 2 crores to Rs. 3 crore per episode for Koffee With Karan season 7. In total, Karan Johar is going to earn 40 crores from this season. The number does not surprise anyone because this show has been eagerly awaited by most people. Around 20 to 22 episodes are going to air in this season. Just like the previous seasons, this season is going to cater to all the A-lister actors from Bollywood. The names that are going around are Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Yash, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jr NTR, and many other A-listers from Bollywood.