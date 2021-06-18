Karan Johar's Dostana 2 and now SRK's Freddie oust, where is Kartik Aaryan heading?

Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines lately. The actor gained success with movies such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. With this, he became known as one of the "outsiders" making it big in Bollywood.

He even found a place in Karan Johar's Dostana 2 before the controversial exit. There were media reports that he was being difficult and unprofessional, and some cited differences with Janhvi Kapoor being the reason behind the ultimate fallout. However, the actor garnered a lot of sympathy as the whole situation was viewed as an insider vs outsider debate. It was assumed that Karan Johar was blacklisting him and was taking decisions according to favouritism.

Now it has been reported that Kartik is out of Freddie - a movie under SRK's label Red Chillies Entertainment as well. Again, the speculated reason is that Kartik was having issues with the script when he has already agreed to it beforehand. The movie was also supposed to star Katrina Kaif opposite him, so it's surprising that he would opt out of Freddie.

What is really going on with Kartik? Is he signing up and exiting films to stay in the news or is he trying to take creative liberties because he has shot to fame? What's happening?