Karan Johar's frequent collab with Siddharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal is a way to clean his image. Agree?

After the massive success of 'Shershaah', Karan Johar recently announced that he will be doing another film with its star Siddharth Malhotra. The film, based on Captain Vikram Batra, has been well received. Sid was then offered an aerial action film which will be directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. To which he has said yes.

Now another news has arrived that Karan is planning to do another film with Vicky Kaushal after 'Mr. Lele.' Vicky joined this comedy film after Varun Dhawan's departure. According to reports, it's an action drama and Vicky is planning to say yes. This frequent collab with talented outsiders (even though Vicky's father is an action director, he is liked by many) seems to be a damage control exercise by Dharma.

Karan has been receiving a lot of heat since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last year. He was recently trolled for practicing nepotism after Kartik Aaryan left Dostana 2 and Dharma vowed to never work with him again. Do you think Karan is working with them with an intention to move away from the 'flagbearer of nepotism' tag?