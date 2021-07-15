Karan Johar's Shershaah to release on August 12th and it might just revive Sidharth Malhotra's career!

Sidharth Malhotra has been missing in action from the industry for quite some time now and Shershaah seems like the perfect comeback for the actor. Karan Johar's Shershaah is all set to release on Amazon Prime on August 12th and the teaser seems pretty promising.

The story is based on the life of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra who will be portrayed by Sidharth Malhotra on screen. The codename of Captain Vikram Batra was Shershaah and hence, the title of the movie. From the looks of the teaser, the movie is full of action and patriotic sentiments. The date of the release is also close to India’s Independence Day which will make it a Must-Watch for every Indian.

Have a look at the teaser and comment down below if you will be watching the movie? Also, share your thoughts on whether or not this movie can revive Sidharth Malhotra's non-existent career!