Is Karan Kundra finally speaking about his break-up with Anusha Dandekar in Bigg Boss a strategy?

I was waiting when will Karan Kundra bring his break up inside the Bigg Boss house but it did not happen. Though, in the recent episode he finally spoke about it and to my surprise actually regrets breaking up with her. He said that they could have sorted it out but it didn't happen. I wonder why suddenly he decided to speak about tis? In Bigg Boss, people follow different strategies to gain attention and this could be it. Do you think this was a strategy?