Karan Kundrra has become a bhawra for Tejasswi in the bigg boss house? Karan helps Tejasswi get dressed!

Tejasswi and Karan are getting close day by day in the Bigg Boss 15 house! Today we saw a video on Instagram where Tejasswi called out Karan Kundrra and asked him to help her dress up and took his advice for her looks and appearance for today's dress!

The way Karan was blushing was so cute and sweet, I do want them to date each other instead of being friends!





This just made me go 'Awwww' all over again! Do you think they are the cutest pair in the Bigg Boss house?