Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are expecting their first child?

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover enjoyed a happily-ever-after relationship. The couple's romance began when they first worked together on the 2015 movie Alone, where they first met. After more than a year of dating, the pair decided to get married on April 30, 2016, and after six years of wedlock, it appears that they are ready to expand their family.

Recent rumours indicate that Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together. According to a Pinkvilla rumour, the couple is expecting a child and will soon make an official announcement.

Since they started dating, Bipasha and Karan have been deeply in love, and that love has only gotten stronger with time. The couple has been amusing their fans on social media yet they have only appeared on television together in one other project after Alone, the 2020 online series Dangerous.

