KARD's Somin & Jiwoo Might Debut As A Subunit

KARD's Somin and Jiwoo might be forming the group's first official subunit!



On June 24, during an interview, KARD's Somin revealed that she and fellow KARD member Jiwoo were preparing for a unit debut sometime between 2020-22. However, the debut plan was cancelled for unknown reasons.



Somin did go on to say that there is a possibility that the duo might debut after KARD's promotions. "The both of us might promote as a duo, maybe after a bit more work as KARD," she said.



Meanwhile, both Somin and Jiwoo are currently promoting KARD's latest release "Ring The Alarm." This song marks the co-ed group's first comeback in almost 2 years.

More posts like this

K POP
Posted by Shine Together . 7 hours ago

BTOB's Minhyuk/HUTA's 'BOOM' Official MV has released on today
The song is masterpiece and outstanding.
0 0
K POP
Posted by Shine Together . 8 hours ago

Sf9 has released their new logo and has announced their comeback date
Today, Sf9 has released their new logo and also they has announced their comeback date.Sf9 is making their comeback with their 11th mini album 'THE WAVE OF9' with the title 'SCREAM'. They are making their comeback on 13th July at 6 pm KST. Are you all excited for their this comeback?
0 0
K POP
Posted by YeetLix . 8 hours ago

JYPE's Xdinary Heroes Set To Make Their First Comeback in July

Xdinary Heroes are set to make their long awaited first comeback!



On June 27, the JYP Entertainment band revealed that they would be making their first ever comeback on July 20. Titled 'Hello, World!' this will be the band's first mini album.



This also marks the band's first comeback, following the release of their debut track, 'Happy Death Day,' in December last year.  



Meanwhile, Xdinary Heroes have been busy posting vlogs of them practicing, enjoying and attending labelmate Stray Kids' concert on their YouTube channel.
1 0
K POP
Posted by YeetLix . 9 hours ago

BTS Solo Activities Updates: J-Hope drops photo teasers for his upcoming album 'Jack In The Box'

BTS' J-Hope has dropped more hints about his upcoming solo!



According to my previous update, BTS' label, HYBE, had announced that J-Hope's solo album will be releasing on July 15 and a pre-release track on July 1. This makes J-Hope the first BTS member to promote as a solo artist with an album.



On June 27, the BTS member revealed concept photo teasers for his upcoming album, 'Jack In The Box.' Dressed in white suit and black clown inspired hat, J-Hope can be seen confined within four walls in the teasers.



Meanwhile, J-Hope has been invited as a headliner artist to the music festival 'LOLLAPALOOZA,' making him the first Korean artist to ever be invited as a headliner artist.

1 1
Shine Together : I am so excited for his solo debut!!!!
0 REPLY 8 hours ago
K POP
Posted by Chaetzy . 11 hours ago

Which Big 3 Girl Group's August comeback are you most excited for??
1 0
K POP
Posted by Shine Together . 12 hours ago

NMIXX covers ITZY's 'ICY' in the KBS' MUSIC BANK
Their performance is great and outstanding.
0 0
K POP
Posted by YeetLix . 12 hours ago

BTS Solo Activities Updates: SUGA to release the OST of BTS' upcoming game 'BTS Island: In The SEOM' this month

'Prod. SUGA' is officially making a comeback!



On June 26, it was revealed that Suga would be releasing the OST for BTS' upcoming game, 'BTS Island: In The SEOM,' on June 28 at 10 am KST (6:30 am IST). Titled 'Our Island,' the song is produced and written by Suga himself!



In a video released on BTS' YouTube channel in April, Suga said that after he'd accepted the offer to do the OST, he started to have doubts. "Whenever they ask me to do something, I tell them I'd do it. But, I regret it the next day," he explained. However, he also stated that he had almost completed the song.



ARMYs can get access to Suga's OST by pre-registering for the game on the Playstore or App Store. As of now it has not been announced if 'Our Island' will be available on music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music or MelOn.



Meanwhile, 'BTS Island: In The SEOM' is a video game co-created by BTS. Described as a story-rich puzzle game, 'BTS Island: In the SEOM' will feature the story of 7 friends living on an island. To celebrate the release of the game, the global boy group released an 'In The SEOM' version of their latest music video 'Yet To Come'.

2 0
K POP
Posted by HallyuBuff . 15 hours ago

Taehyung, Lisa and Park Bo Gum is giving us heavenly visuals
This is really a blessing to our eyes
1 0
K POP
Posted by BTS FOREVER . 26 hours ago

JIMIN
4 0