KARD's Somin & Jiwoo Might Debut As A Subunit

On June 24, during an interview, KARD's Somin revealed that she and fellow KARD member Jiwoo were preparing for a unit debut sometime between 2020-22. However, the debut plan was cancelled for unknown reasons.









Somin did go on to say that there is a possibility that the duo might debut after KARD's promotions. "The both of us might promote as a duo, maybe after a bit more work as KARD," she said.









Meanwhile, both Somin and Jiwoo are currently promoting KARD's latest release "Ring The Alarm." This song marks the co-ed group's first comeback in almost 2 years.