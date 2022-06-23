KARD's Somin & Jiwoo Might Debut As A Subunit
KARD's Somin and Jiwoo might be forming the group's first official subunit!
On June 24, during an interview, KARD's Somin revealed that she and fellow KARD member Jiwoo were preparing for a unit debut sometime between 2020-22. However, the debut plan was cancelled for unknown reasons.
Somin did go on to say that there is a possibility that the duo might debut after KARD's promotions. "The both of us might promote as a duo, maybe after a bit more work as KARD," she said.
Meanwhile, both Somin and Jiwoo are currently promoting KARD's latest release "Ring The Alarm." This song marks the co-ed group's first comeback in almost 2 years.