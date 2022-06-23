Like Kareena, Is Alia Bhatt going to take a break from Bollywood?
Celebration bells are ringing in the Kapoor and Bhatt house after the announcement of Alia's pregnancy. Today, Alia and Ranbir shocked their fans with great news, THEY'RE PREGNANT. Now, after this happy news, do you think Alia will take a break from Bollywood to focus on herself and the baby? Before Taimur was born, Kareena hardly use to sign films, and right after Taimur was born in 2016, the actress was seen on the sets of 'Veere Di Wedding', I wonder if Alia is going to do the same thing. Currently, Alia is working on her Hollywood project, but reports are stating the actress has taken a break to spend time with her family and herself. She is in London and was caught spending time with Ranbir's cousins, Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra, Rima Jain, Ritu Nanda, Natasha Nanda along with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt.
Apart from her Hollywood debut, 'Heart Of Stone', Alia has to promote her upcoming movie Brahmasthra. What do you think? Should Alia continue to work or take a break?