From Kareena Kapoor to Aamir Khan, celebs and their strange demands before signing a film

In Bollywood, several actors do certain things that we might find weird but it is a normal thing for them. They practice these things almost like a ritual, before signing a film. The reasons might vary from faith to superstition to what not. So here are some actors and their weird demands before doing a film.





Aamir Khan - Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan doesn't allow the filmmakers to take any low-angle shots of him. He feels shy when that shot is taken. This shot is generally taken to show the character as powerful and dominating.





Salman Khan - Salman has a clause that his films should not have any intimate or kissing scenes. However, in Radhe, he kissed Disha Patani with tape on her face.





Kareena Kapoor - Kareena generally only signs a film if there is an A-list Bollywood actor in it.





Kangana Ranaut - Kangana apparently does not speak directly to the film's team. Her personal assistant interacts with everyone on her behalf. She prefers to engage with the top guys only, like the director.





Which one of these demands is the weirdest according to you?