Kareena Kapoor adds another feather to her cap, being a producer. Your thoughts?

Kareena Kapoor, a Bollywood diva, a superstar, a mommy to two sons, a dotting wife, and now she has added another name as a producer. Yesterday, Ekta Kapoor has announced that Kareen Kapoor will be sharing the producers' chair with her in the next Hansal Mehta film. This will mark her first project as a producer.





I am very excited to see how this trio of Ekta Kapoor-Hansal Mehta-Kareena Kapoor turns out onscreen. Are you? Let us know in the comments what do you think of it? Which film is this going to be? Will it have a theatre release or OTT?