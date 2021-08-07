Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor to be bridesmaid in Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's Wedding

Kareen Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, and Karisma Kapoor are all set to be bridesmaids when Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor tie the knot.





Malaika has already pictured her wedding setting - a white wedding with her bridesmaids.





She chose her closest friend, Vahbiz Mehta, as her best woman.





Arjun and Malaika recently bought a flat together in a posh society near Lokhandwala Complex. It is a joint investment between them. It is totally up to them whether or not they intend to reside. However, they will undoubtedly have a place for themselves. The house's interiors are currently being completed, and Malaika and Arjun are checking the details.





In 2018, when Arjun was asked about his wedding plans, he said, "Abhi chhokra jawaan hua hai" . He wasn't in the mood to think about marriage at the moment. He believes it will take me two to three years to consider marriage. He feels that You must be in the appropriate frame of mind.





Arjun and Malaika appear to be in the proper state of mind right now, and we can't wait for their beach wedding with the stunning bridesmaids.