Kareena Kapoor and her realtionship with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will soon be seen in the film "Lal Singh Chaddha," attended the show this week. In this episode, both of the actors revealed a lot of things. Kareena discussed her relationships with her stepchildren Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan during this time. He added that he does not understand why this is being discussed so extensively. Tell us what the actress thinks about this.





Kareena Kapoor Khan said in Karan Johar's show 'Koffee With Karan 7', 'I remember she (Sara) was hiding behind her mother during the trial of K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham). Amrita told that Sara is a big fan of yours and she wants to be photographed with you. She loves K3G's 'Poo' and you are my Sonia. But I don't understand why people discuss so much. We are a family. Like Aamir said that if there is love and respect then that is enough. They are Saif's children, they are his priority.





Karan Johar was seen praising Kareena Kapoor for her equation with Sara and Ibrahim.





Ita just people who make it sound bad and talk about it otherwise I like this family and the love they all share



