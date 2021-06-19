Kareena Kapoor Khan in Chameli or Karisma Kapoor in Zubeidaa, which sister set the bar high?

The Kapoor sisters are one of the most recognisable faces in the industry. Bollywood watchers have always compared the two, and it's incredibly healthy how the actresses have set a name for themselves. Karisma is often credited as the first Kapoor woman to break through Bollywood. Following in her footsteps, Kareena set out and even gave interviews agreeing that her sister started the track record.





They've got their individual charm and have acted in both commercial and critically acclaimed movies. My favourite performances of them are Zubeidaa and Chameli. Karisma's acting was wonderful, the movie was way ahead of its time. Her equation with Manoj Bajpayee and Rekha made it all the more enjoyable. She really embodied the struggles of a woman just wanting to have the agency to make her decisions. Kareena as a sex worker in Chameli was a breakthrough performance. She lived through the role and was the face of the film.





Of these two performances, which one do you think set the bar for the Kapoor sisters' women-centric movies?