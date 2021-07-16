Kareena Kapoor Khan thinks that Ananya Panday can play the iconic role of Poo from K3G?

Ananya Panday recently recreated Ameesha Patel's scene from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. And I suddenly remembered another movie from the 2000s that she's fond of. When Ananya appeared on a segment of What Women Want which is hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan, she confessed to being a fan of the actress. This is not surprising. Most star kids now, including Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan have said that they admire Kareena. And at many points, some of their mannerisms during interviews might even remind you of Kareena's personality. Sonam Kapoor had even told Kareena on record during the promotion of Veere Di Wedding that Alia talks like her.

But Ananya's fan moment is a lot different. On the show she had a jacket of Kareena's iconic character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The back of the outfit had Kareena's picture on it, and Ananya said that she quoted Poo's dialogues before. And surprisingly, Kareena said that if Poo's character was made now, Ananya would be the perfect fit.

Do you also think that if Poo is reprised, it should be done by Ananya? If not, who else can step into that role?