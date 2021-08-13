Kareena Kapoor Khan using meditation to keep calm amid massive trolling for her son Jehangir's name?

Ever since its launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her book on pregnancy have been making headlines but unfortunately for all the wring reasons. Netizens have been brutally trolling both Saif and Kareena for their choice of name 'Jehangir' for their second child.





And Kareena has finally broken her silence over this. In her recent interview with a news portal she said that she didn't believe in negativity. There's no place for it in her life. And that people should think about the pandemic Covid-19 and how it has brought all of us together.

As far as dealing with the trolls is concerned, Kareena said she should start meditating. “I have to start meditating now that I am pushed against the wall. We are talking about two innocent children here."





While it's comforting to hear that she knows how to deal with social media trolls and hatred and seek positivity at such times, but it does break my heart to see how people get offended by the name of somebody else's children.

Your comments please.