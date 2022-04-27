Is Kareena Kapoor still the top actress in Bollywood, or is that Katrina Kaif?

Both Kareena and Katrina are actresses who are approached by top directors. But their acting career graph has declined over the past five years. New actors, especially actors born from nepotism, are playing their roles in Bollywood. Acting queens like Kangana, Taapsee and Deepika Padukone are ruling Bollywood. However, Katrina and Kareena have suffered quite a loss due to the loss of great and interesting scripts. However, Kareena has a chance in Bollywood if she gets better and creative scripts. Hopes of Katrina becoming a superstar Bollywood diva is less than 10%.





