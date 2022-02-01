Is Kareena Kapoor's character 'Poo' from K3G overrated?

Gone are the days when people were fascinated with Kareena's role from K3G; in fact, I believe the character has received far too much attention and is overdone. People are still not over it after more than two decades. The woman wore weird outfits, acted snootily, and talked with an accent. People are still swooning over her, copying her look and creating reels. WHAT IS IT ABOUT THE CHARACTER THAT HAS MADE HER AN ICON FOR AN ENTIRE GENERATION? I suppose it was overly popular at the time, but I'm not sure why fans and people of the fraternity continue to hype it when we can idolize other personalities. I think Geet from Jab We Met was more happening than poo, What do you think?