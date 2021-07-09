Kareena Kappor’s cousin Zahan Kapoor and Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal to make their Bollywood debut!

Director Hansal Mehta who was recognised for his work in Scam 1992 and Chhalaang is preparing for his next movie. The upcoming thriller is based on a true incident and the lead actors are fresh faces, handpicked and groomed by Abhinav Sinha and Hansal Mehta. So, who are these new faces?

Late actor Shahi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan Kapoor and Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal will feature in the untitled action thriller movie produced by T-Series, Benaras Mediaworks and Mahana Films. This will be Zahan’s first appearance in Bollywood whereas Aditya has already made his debut in ZEE5 film Bamfaad in 2020.

Zahan might have not worked in Bollywood yet but his love and passion for theatre is evident on his Instagram. The actor has performed several times at Prithvi Theatre and is now all set to make his Bollywood debut. It seems like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are also close to their cousin as they post an Instagram story congratulating him. Zahan is not the only star kid getting launched in this project. This will also be the first time for Aditya Rawal to play a lead role in a big theatrical release. Abhinav Sinha revealed that both the actors have been selected purely on the basis of “talent and potential”.

Do you have high expectations from the debutants? Are you excited for Hansal Mehta’s next project?