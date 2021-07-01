From Kareena-Priyanka to Sara-Kartik: Did Koffee With Karan make or break equations?

Karan Johar's chat show is undoubtedly one of the most watched ones for celebrity gossip. While Koffee With Karan has run into trouble many times owing to different reasons, it's something many of us have watched at some or the other point. In the first few seasons, I felt like it brought in interesting stars and was genuinely entertaining. Later on it became redundant.





It's infamous for Emraan Hashmi's rapid fire and for celebrities dissing each other. Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra had uttered statements on the show, which became part of their feud. But at the same time, during Sara Ali Khan's appearance with Saif Ali Khan, her revelation of liking Kartik Aaryan ended up with them starring in a movie. And even dating, if rumours are to be believed.





Do you think KWK resulted in some stardom along with the controversies and bad blood that it caused?