Karisma Kapoor, David Dhawan, and whether collabs with Karan Johar would have been better for her career

Karisma was one of the first Kapoor women to venture into and make it big in Bollywood. But while Karisma reigned as one of the top actresses in 1990s, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been able to draw out her career graph much more.





For personal reasons, Karisma took a break from Bollywood. Since then, she's attempted to make a comeback. Dangerous Ishhq didn't fare well at the box office, and her digital drama series Mentalhood was appreciated but didn't make waves.





It was David Dhawan's movies that really made Karisma peak. Her pairing with Govinda was a hit, and this trio gave movies like Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu, Hero No. 1 and the like. These movies haven't aged well, and now it seems like Karisma is much more talented than that. Kajol, who starred in multiple Karan Johar movies has also been able to retain her stardom.





If Karisma had collaborated with Karan Johar instead, don't you think she would've had a more successful, and long career?