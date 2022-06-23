Kartik Aaryan is the future king of Bollywood, Agree or not?

Actor Kartik Aaryan is enjoying success following the release of his most recent film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. After the successes of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, its sequel, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the actor has frequently been referred to as the "king" of the masses. The actor, who thinks he still has a long way to go in his career before he can justify any such label, doesn't take these designations too seriously.





Kartik has a number of titles, including "king of monologues" and "king of the masses," according to RJ Siddharth Kannan, but the interviewer claimed that up until this point, only Shah Rukh Khan had such a title. When talking about this, Kartik stated, "Of course I feel good whenever I acquire these titles. It's too soon to declare that I don't think I want to accept the title of king since I still have a long way to go. Jokingly, he said, "Maybe I'll take prince. With all the affection, I believe I'm just content. He talked about the large crowds that had gathered at the mall only to see him and said it was an unexplainable experience. He declared, "This sensation is greater than any title."