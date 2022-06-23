Kartik Aaryan has worked so hard to become an actor, check out his struggle story

Kartik Aaryan has come a long way in Bollywood, going from being renowned for playing characters that were misogynistic, outdated, and extremely problematic to becoming the youth icon.





His debut movie, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, turned him become an overnight sensation. It was because of the monologue and his ranting as a frustrated boyfriend that many people initially connected with it but later realized it was misogynistic. He once more exploited sexist stereotypes in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He had a similar role in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety as well.

Due to his typecasting, everyone assumed he would quickly disappear forever, but Kartik Aaryan proved he wasn't a one-hit wonder. More positive reviews for his most recent film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, than for Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, an established superstar film. So much so that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 apparently replaced many of Dhaakad's shows because of a decline in audience numbers.

It wasn't easy for him because he was an outsider. Kartik Aaryan had previously admitted to skipping class to attend movie auditions. He began a career in modelling but spent three years trying out in vain. Because he lacked the funds for a portfolio, he would remove himself from group shots to use as an audition photo. Later, he attended a Kreating Charakters acting workshop. Even then, he had kept it a secret from his parents. He didn't do it till after he won his first movie.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, for which he collaborated with Ranjan and Bharucha four times, included his breakout performance. He had a selection of roles to chose from after the movie's popularity. He appeared in commercially successful films like Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

With Dhamaka, Aaryan demonstrated his mettle. With this film, Aaryan demonstrated his ability to handle challenging roles, and it's high time he tried out all types of roles.

Kartik responded in the negative when asked if the unfavourable stories about him worried him. To RJ Siddharth Kannan, he said: "You frequently wonder, "Why is this happening? " But because my family doesn't belong in this world, I feel for them more than I do for myself. Since I work in this field, I am aware that nothing else matters as long as you are focused on your work. But the only thing I worry about is how it will affect my family. It doesn't matter beyond that. I am confident that my work will always be powerful. If I don't succeed there, I want to get better."





Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success.



