Kartik Aaryan makes an entry in the gaming world, launches new animated game!

Kartik Aaryan who has been in news all over the past one and a half month for having quit or being chucked out of two big projects in the industry is now back in action.





Aaryan kept his fans guessing all over the weekend about something crazy and exciting that he is about to launch, by the feel of it we had guessed that there might have been some action thriller film that he is a part of and is going to release really soon, but little did we know we were in for a ride.





In the afternoon, Kartik Aaryan launched the teaser for his upcoming animated video game known as "BrawlStars". Kartik launched his own avatar for the game and will also be investing in this venture.





The game seems pretty epic with all sorts of avatars including the male and female avatars. The actor is seen for the first-time in a while, where he is kicking goons and blazing guns and he surely makes for a perfect action-hero. Kartik Aaryan's highly-stylized video sees him in a never-seen-before avatar and netizens have totally loved it.





The game named Brawl Stars is now available for download on Google as well as Apple Playstore! Download, play and let us know what you thought!







