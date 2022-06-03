Kartik Aaryan on marriage, 'I am a romantic at heart,' he says

Kartik Aaryan is one of Bollywood's most eligible bachelors, recently opened up about marriage and love.





"I believe in the institution of marriage. But right now, I am married to my job now and I would like to stay focused on the same. The ingredients of marriage for me are love, trust, and commitment, and I am putting all of that into my work right now, and I am glad that it is giving the same back to me," Kartik told Filmfare in an interview.





The actor stated that love is a lovely, pure, and intimate experience, and he is a romantic at heart, spilling some beans on his concept of love. He is grateful for the love he receives from his family and fans, but he believes that the romantic side of things comes on its own and that it always has a fresh perspective.





"What is the pressure on that?" Kartik remarked when asked if he felt any pressure being one of Bollywood's most desirable bachelors. Because I'm a bachelor, I'm the one who doesn't have to worry about anything. Right now, all I can think about is my work. I intend to stay that way until I am ready to focus on anything else."











