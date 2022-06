He is a good actor but before judging him as a superstar material, first, let him do a variety of roles. A superstar in my opinion is an actor who can do any role with complete ease and perfection. Kartik Aryan has a long way to go. He should follow the footsteps of Abhay Deol, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal & Ayushmaan Khurana. I guess doing challenging &meañingful cinema is the new mantra for a successful actor.