Kartik Aaryan to play in the Hindi remake of the 2020 blockbuster movie Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo

Sun is shining bright on Kartik Aaryan's film career after a few rainy days, the hot shot has just the contract to star in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo which was a blockbuster back in 2020.





The film saw Allu Arjun in it's Telugu counterpart but now the hit family drama film will have Kartik Aaryan play the role played by Arjun and it is heard that they have also decided upon the actor to play the role of Kartik Aaryan's mum and that is Manisha Koirala!





It is also in the buzz that Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal are joining the cast of the movie and it will be named as Shehzada. Just like it's telugu version, this version too will have Kartik Aaryan play his acting horses immensely and we will see him in a very versatile role.



