Kartik Aaryan proves that looks can supercede talent. Agree?

Kartik Aaryan has come a long way from delivering misogynistic monologues to now doing big-budget films with some of the most popular directors in Bollywood. He has been in the news for a number of reasons, from his exit from Dostana 2 to the Dhamaka teaser to him signing a new film. But despite having a successful career, there has been one constant criticism towards him related to his acting skills.

Many believe that he struggles with dialogue deliveries, which has been evident in almost all his films and the teaser of his upcoming film 'Dhamaka.' So how has been managed to achieve this level of stardom despite lacking the required acting skills. Is it mainly because of his looks?

This was also true for Siddharth Malhotra a while back, but he managed to prove everyone wrong with his acting chops in 'Shershaah.' So do you think the same might also happen with Kartik Aaryan? And do you think that looks matter more than talent sometimes?